At a pressure of 18.1 inches Hg vacuum, what is the saturation temperature of R-123?
A
20.6 °C
B
32.0 °C
C
10.2 °C
D
45.8 °C
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem gives a pressure in inches of mercury vacuum (in Hg vacuum), which means the pressure is measured below atmospheric pressure. To find the absolute pressure of R-123, you need to convert this vacuum pressure to an absolute pressure scale.
Convert the vacuum pressure to absolute pressure using the relation: $P_{absolute} = P_{atmospheric} - P_{vacuum}$. Here, atmospheric pressure is approximately 29.92 in Hg (standard atmospheric pressure). So, calculate $P_{absolute} = 29.92 - 18.1$ inches Hg.
Convert the absolute pressure from inches of mercury (in Hg) to a more standard unit for refrigerant tables, such as psia (pounds per square inch absolute) or kPa, depending on the units used in the R-123 saturation temperature tables. Use the conversion factor: $1 \text{ in Hg} = 0.4912 \text{ psi}$ or $1 \text{ in Hg} = 3.386 \text{ kPa}$.
Use the saturation pressure-temperature tables or charts for R-123. Locate the absolute pressure you calculated in the table and find the corresponding saturation temperature. This temperature is the saturation temperature of R-123 at the given vacuum pressure.
Compare the temperature you find in the table with the options provided to select the correct saturation temperature.
