Convert the absolute pressure from inches of mercury (in Hg) to a more standard unit for refrigerant tables, such as psia (pounds per square inch absolute) or kPa, depending on the units used in the R-123 saturation temperature tables. Use the conversion factor: $1 \text{ in Hg} = 0.4912 \text{ psi}$ or $1 \text{ in Hg} = 3.386 \text{ kPa}$.