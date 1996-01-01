Which type of chemical property is indicated by a skull and crossbones pictogram on a chemical label?
A
Flammability
B
Acute toxicity
C
Corrosiveness
D
Radioactivity
1
Understand that chemical properties describe how a substance interacts with other substances or conditions, often indicating hazards.
Recognize that pictograms on chemical labels are standardized symbols used to quickly communicate specific hazards associated with chemicals.
Recall that the skull and crossbones pictogram specifically indicates a chemical's potential to cause serious health effects or death upon short-term exposure.
Identify that this pictogram corresponds to the property known as 'Acute toxicity,' which means the chemical can cause harmful effects or fatality after a single or short exposure.
Differentiate this from other properties: Flammability relates to catching fire, Corrosiveness relates to damaging materials or tissues, and Radioactivity relates to emission of radiation, none of which are represented by the skull and crossbones.
