The intense visible light produced during arc welding poses a hazard primarily to which part of the human body?
A
Skin
B
Eyes
C
Ears
D
Lungs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the nature of the hazard: Arc welding produces intense visible light, which includes ultraviolet (UV) and infrared radiation as well.
Understand the biological effects of intense light: The eyes are particularly sensitive to intense light and UV radiation, which can cause damage such as photokeratitis (a painful eye condition similar to sunburn).
Consider the protective mechanisms of the body: While skin can be affected by UV radiation, the eyes lack the same protective layers and are more vulnerable to immediate damage from bright light exposure.
Recognize that the ears and lungs are not directly exposed to light radiation and thus are not the primary concern in this context.
Conclude that the primary hazard from intense visible light during arc welding is to the eyes, which require protective measures such as welding helmets with appropriate filters.
