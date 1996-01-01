Which of the following is a chemical property of a substance?
A
Reactivity
B
Ductility
C
Conductivity
D
Texture
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties. Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe how a substance interacts with other substances, leading to a change in its composition.
Review each option and classify it as either a physical or chemical property:
- Ductility: This is a physical property describing how a material can be stretched into a wire without breaking.
- Conductivity: This is a physical property that measures how well a substance can conduct electricity or heat.
- Texture: This is a physical property related to the feel or appearance of a surface.
- Reactivity: This is a chemical property because it describes how a substance undergoes chemical changes when it interacts with other substances.
Conclude that the correct answer is the property that involves a chemical change, which is Reactivity.
