Which route of entry allows a chemical to enter the body through the airways?
A
Inhalation
B
Injection
C
Ingestion
D
Dermal absorption
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking about the route of entry for chemicals into the body specifically through the airways.
Recall the common routes of chemical entry into the body: inhalation, injection, ingestion, and dermal absorption.
Define each route briefly: Inhalation involves breathing in chemicals through the nose or mouth into the lungs; Injection involves introduction through a needle or puncture; Ingestion involves swallowing chemicals into the digestive system; Dermal absorption involves chemicals passing through the skin.
Identify that the airways refer to the respiratory tract, which is accessed by breathing in substances, so the route involving the airways is inhalation.
Conclude that the correct route of entry through the airways is inhalation.
