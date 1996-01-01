Which statement best describes the relationship between radiopharmaceuticals and their chemical properties?
A
Radiopharmaceuticals are compounds whose chemical properties determine their distribution and function in the body.
B
Radiopharmaceuticals have identical chemical properties to non-radioactive pharmaceuticals.
C
Radiopharmaceuticals do not interact chemically with biological tissues.
D
Radiopharmaceuticals are only defined by their radioactive decay, not by their chemical properties.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what radiopharmaceuticals are — they are compounds that contain a radioactive isotope used for diagnosis or treatment in medicine.
Step 2: Recognize that the chemical properties of a radiopharmaceutical influence how it behaves in the body, including how it is absorbed, distributed, metabolized, and excreted.
Step 3: Note that the radioactive part provides the signal for imaging or therapy, but the chemical structure determines where and how the compound interacts with biological tissues.
Step 4: Compare the options by considering whether radiopharmaceuticals have unique chemical properties or if their behavior is solely due to radioactivity; the correct understanding is that chemical properties are crucial for their function.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description is that radiopharmaceuticals are compounds whose chemical properties determine their distribution and function in the body.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules