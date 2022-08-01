Kinetic Energy of Gases Example 1

So here we're told that a 1.56 times 10 to the 13 PICO Graham gashes Particle travels at 6.21 m per second determine its kinetic energy. So here were given the mass of the gashes particle and its velocity. Because we're giving mass and velocity, we have to use the kinetic energy on the left side. So kinetic energy equals half times mass times velocity squared. Remember, your mass has to be in kilograms, so we're gonna have to do a metric prefix conversion. So we're gonna change PICO Grams first into grams and remember that a PICO one PICO is 10 to the negative and then finally we're gonna go from grams to kilograms. 1 kg is tend to the three. When we do that, we're going to get 1.56 times 10 to the negative, 2 kg, So that's gonna go in for my mass. So this equals half times times 10 to the negative 2 kg. My velocity is already in meters per second, so no need to convert anything. This whole thing is going to be squared. So that's really half times 1. times, 10 to the negative. 2 kg. When I square everything inside of here that comes out to 38.5641 m squared over seconds squared. So then here, when we multiply everything out multiplied by half is well. That comes out to 6.2 times 10 to the minus 1 kg times meter squared over second squared, which is equivalent to Jules. Okay, so we could just simply say that it's 6.2 times 10 to the negative one jewels. So just remember, in this one for kinetic energy were given mass and velocity, so it's just equal to half times mass times velocity squared.

Hide transcripts