Which type of change occurs when a solution is heated and water is removed by evaporation?
A
No change occurs
B
Chemical change
C
Nuclear change
D
Physical change
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form or appearance of a substance but does not change its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different properties.
Identify what happens when a solution is heated and water evaporates: Heating causes the water molecules to gain enough energy to transition from the liquid phase to the gas phase, leaving behind the dissolved substances.
Recognize that evaporation is a phase change, which is a type of physical change because the chemical identity of water remains the same; only its physical state changes from liquid to gas.
Confirm that no new substances are formed during evaporation, so no chemical bonds are broken or formed, which rules out a chemical change.
Conclude that since the process involves only a change in physical state without altering the chemical composition, the correct classification of the change is a physical change.
