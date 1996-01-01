Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes. A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it involves a change in chemical composition:
Boiling of water involves changing water from liquid to gas, which is a physical change because the chemical formula H\_2O remains the same.
Melting of ice is the transition from solid to liquid water, also a physical change with no alteration in chemical composition.
Dissolving sugar in water is a physical change where sugar molecules disperse in water but do not chemically react or change their structure.
Rusting of iron is a chemical change because iron reacts with oxygen and moisture in the environment to form a new substance, iron oxide, which has different chemical properties from elemental iron.
