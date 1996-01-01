Which of the following is closest to the boiling point of oxygen at 1 atm pressure?
A
100 °C
B
-78 °C
C
0 °C
D
-183 °C
1
Understand that the boiling point of a substance is the temperature at which its vapor pressure equals the external pressure, typically 1 atm for standard boiling points.
Recall that oxygen is a diatomic molecule (O\_2) and is a gas at room temperature, which suggests its boiling point is well below 0 °C.
Recognize that common reference points for boiling points of gases like oxygen are often found in tables or charts of physical properties; oxygen's boiling point is known to be very low due to its weak intermolecular forces (London dispersion forces).
Compare the given options: 100 °C and 0 °C are typical for water and other liquids, -78 °C is the sublimation point of dry ice (solid CO\_2), so these are unlikely for oxygen's boiling point.
Identify that the closest value to oxygen's boiling point at 1 atm is approximately -183 °C, which aligns with known physical data for oxygen.
