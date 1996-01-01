Conductivity is an example of which type of property?
A
Chemical property
B
Extensive property
C
Physical property
D
Intensive property
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties. Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's chemical identity, while chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo chemical changes.
Step 2: Recognize that conductivity refers to a material's ability to conduct electric current, which can be measured without altering the substance's chemical composition.
Step 3: Differentiate between extensive and intensive properties. Extensive properties depend on the amount of substance (like mass or volume), whereas intensive properties do not depend on the amount (like density or conductivity).
Step 4: Since conductivity does not depend on the amount of material and does not involve a chemical change, it is classified as an intensive physical property.
Step 5: Conclude that conductivity is an example of an intensive physical property.
