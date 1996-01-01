Frosted glass is an example of which type of material?
A
Liquid
B
Amorphous solid
C
Crystalline solid
D
Gas
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the classification of materials based on their atomic or molecular arrangement: crystalline solids have a highly ordered, repeating structure, while amorphous solids lack this long-range order.
Recall that frosted glass is a form of glass that does not have a regular, repeating atomic structure, which means it does not form crystals.
Recognize that glass is typically classified as an amorphous solid because its atoms are arranged randomly rather than in a crystal lattice.
Eliminate other options: liquids have no fixed shape and flow, gases have neither fixed shape nor volume, and crystalline solids have ordered structures, which frosted glass does not have.
Conclude that frosted glass is an example of an amorphous solid due to its disordered atomic arrangement and solid state.
