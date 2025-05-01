Calculate the molar mass of \(\mathrm{Fe_2O_3}\) by summing the atomic masses of its constituent atoms: 2 atoms of iron (Fe) and 3 atoms of oxygen (O). Use the atomic masses from the periodic table (approximately 55.85 g/mol for Fe and 16.00 g/mol for O). The formula is: \(\text{Molar mass} = 2 \times 55.85 + 3 \times 16.00\).