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Multiple Choice
What is the mass, in grams, of 5 moles of Fe_2O_3?
A
400 g
B
320 g
C
560 g
D
798 g
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the chemical formula of the compound, which is \(\mathrm{Fe_2O_3}\), and note that you need to find the mass of 5 moles of this compound.
Calculate the molar mass of \(\mathrm{Fe_2O_3}\) by summing the atomic masses of its constituent atoms: 2 atoms of iron (Fe) and 3 atoms of oxygen (O). Use the atomic masses from the periodic table (approximately 55.85 g/mol for Fe and 16.00 g/mol for O). The formula is: \(\text{Molar mass} = 2 \times 55.85 + 3 \times 16.00\).
Multiply the molar mass of \(\mathrm{Fe_2O_3}\) by the number of moles given (5 moles) to find the total mass. The formula is: \(\text{Mass} = \text{moles} \times \text{molar mass}\).
Set up the calculation explicitly: \(\text{Mass} = 5 \times (2 \times 55.85 + 3 \times 16.00)\) grams.
Perform the arithmetic to find the mass in grams, which will give you the mass of 5 moles of \(\mathrm{Fe_2O_3}\).
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