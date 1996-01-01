Which of the following is an example of an extensive property?
A
Temperature
B
Mass
C
Density
D
Color
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between extensive and intensive properties. Extensive properties depend on the amount of matter present, while intensive properties do not depend on the amount of matter.
Step 2: Review the given options: Temperature, Mass, Density, and Color.
Step 3: Analyze each property: Temperature is an intensive property because it does not change with the amount of substance.
Step 4: Mass is an extensive property because it depends directly on the quantity of matter present.
Step 5: Density and Color are intensive properties because density is mass per unit volume (a ratio) and color does not depend on the amount of substance.
