Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe how a substance reacts or changes into a new substance.
Recognize that melting point is a temperature at which a solid turns into a liquid without changing its chemical composition, so it is a physical property.
Distinguish between extensive and intensive properties: Extensive properties depend on the amount of substance (like mass or volume), whereas intensive properties do not depend on the amount (like density or melting point).
Since melting point does not change with the amount of substance, it is classified as an intensive property.
Therefore, melting point is an intensive physical property because it is a physical characteristic that remains constant regardless of sample size.
