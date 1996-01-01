Which element forms an ion with an electron configuration of [Xe] and a 2− charge?
A
Iodine
B
Barium
C
Strontium
D
Tellurium
1
Identify the electron configuration of the neutral atom for each element given: Iodine (I), Barium (Ba), Strontium (Sr), and Tellurium (Te).
Recall that the electron configuration of the ion is given as [Xe] with a 2− charge, meaning the ion has two more electrons than the neutral atom.
Determine the electron configuration of the noble gas Xenon (Xe), which is the core configuration: $\text{[Xe]} = 1s^2 2s^2 2p^6 3s^2 3p^6 4s^2 3d^{10} 4p^6 5s^2 4d^{10} 5p^6$.
Add 2 electrons to the neutral atom's configuration to form the 2− ion and check which element's ion configuration matches $\text{[Xe]}$ (meaning the ion has the same electron configuration as Xenon).
Conclude that the element whose 2− ion has the electron configuration $\text{[Xe]}$ is Tellurium, because adding 2 electrons to Tellurium's neutral configuration results in the electron configuration of Xenon.
