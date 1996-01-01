Which ions are present in an aqueous solution of NiCl_2?
A
Ni^{2+} and Cl_2
B
Ni^{2+} and 2 Cl^{-}
C
Ni and 2 Cl^{-}
D
Ni^{+} and Cl^{-}
1
Identify the compound given: NiCl_2 is nickel(II) chloride, which is an ionic compound composed of nickel and chloride ions.
Recall that in aqueous solution, ionic compounds dissociate into their constituent ions. The formula NiCl_2 indicates one nickel ion and two chloride ions per formula unit.
Determine the charge on the nickel ion. Since chloride ions each have a charge of -1 and there are two of them, the total negative charge is -2. To balance this, the nickel ion must have a charge of +2, written as Ni^{2+}.
Write the dissociation equation for NiCl_2 in water: $\mathrm{NiCl_2 (s) \rightarrow Ni^{2+} (aq) + 2 Cl^{-} (aq)}$.
Conclude that the ions present in an aqueous solution of NiCl_2 are $\mathrm{Ni^{2+}}$ and two $\mathrm{Cl^{-}}$ ions.
