Understand the term 'isoelectronic': atoms or ions that have the same number of electrons are called isoelectronic.
Determine the number of electrons in the given ion F^+. Fluorine (F) has an atomic number of 9, so a neutral fluorine atom has 9 electrons. Since it is F^+, it has lost one electron, so it has 8 electrons.
Identify the neutral atom that has the same number of electrons as F^+. Since F^+ has 8 electrons, look for a neutral atom with 8 electrons.
Recall the atomic numbers of the given options: Oxygen (O) has 8, Nitrogen (N) has 7, and Neon (Ne) has 10 electrons.
Conclude that Oxygen (O), with 8 electrons, is isoelectronic with F^+.
