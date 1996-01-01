If a mineral lacks planes along which it may cleave, which physical property does it most likely exhibit instead?
A
Luster
B
Hardness
C
Fracture
D
Streak
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of cleavage in minerals: Cleavage refers to the tendency of a mineral to break along specific planes of weakness in its crystal structure, resulting in smooth, flat surfaces.
Recognize that if a mineral lacks these planes of weakness, it cannot cleave, so it will break in a different manner.
Learn that when a mineral breaks without cleavage planes, it exhibits a property called fracture, which describes an irregular or uneven breakage surface.
Differentiate fracture from other physical properties listed: Luster describes how light reflects from a mineral's surface, hardness measures resistance to scratching, and streak is the color of the mineral's powder.
Conclude that the physical property most likely exhibited by a mineral lacking cleavage planes is fracture.
