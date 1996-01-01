Which of the following best explains why chemicals are more stringently regulated in Europe than in the United States?
Europe applies the precautionary principle, requiring proof of safety before chemicals are approved for use.
European regulations focus only on industrial chemicals, while the United States regulates all chemicals equally.
Europe relies solely on voluntary industry standards for chemical safety, unlike the United States.
The United States has stricter environmental laws than Europe, leading to less need for chemical regulation.
Understand the concept of the precautionary principle, which means that a chemical must be proven safe before it is allowed for use, rather than assuming it is safe until proven harmful.
Recognize that European chemical regulations are based on this precautionary principle, requiring manufacturers to provide safety data before approval.
Contrast this with the United States approach, where chemicals can often be used until evidence shows they are harmful, meaning the burden of proof is different.
Evaluate the other options by considering the scope of regulations and enforcement methods in both regions, noting that Europe regulates a broad range of chemicals and does not rely solely on voluntary standards.
Conclude that the key reason for stricter chemical regulation in Europe is the application of the precautionary principle, which prioritizes safety proof before approval.
