Which of the following warnings about iodine is accurate?
A
Iodine vapors are toxic and can irritate the respiratory system.
B
Iodine is safe to handle without gloves because it does not stain skin.
C
Iodine is non-reactive and poses no risk when mixed with acids.
D
Iodine is highly flammable and should be kept away from open flames.
1
Step 1: Understand the chemical properties of iodine (I\_2). Iodine is a halogen element known for its characteristic purple vapor and moderate reactivity.
Step 2: Consider the toxicity and health effects of iodine vapors. Iodine vapors can irritate mucous membranes, including the respiratory system, and are considered toxic if inhaled in significant amounts.
Step 3: Evaluate the statement about handling iodine without gloves. Iodine can stain the skin and may cause irritation, so gloves are recommended when handling it.
Step 4: Assess iodine's reactivity with acids. Iodine is not inert; it can react with certain acids and other chemicals, so it is not accurate to say it poses no risk when mixed with acids.
Step 5: Analyze the flammability of iodine. Iodine is not highly flammable; it sublimates to form vapors but does not readily catch fire, so keeping it away from open flames is not primarily due to flammability.
