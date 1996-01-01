At pH 7, compare the pH to each pKa to determine which species predominate: - Since pH 7 is much higher than pKa1 (2.1), $\mathrm{H_3PO_4}$ will mostly dissociate, so its concentration is low (negligible). - Since pH 7 is close to pKa2 (7.2), both $\mathrm{H_2PO_4^-}$ and $\mathrm{HPO_4^{2-}}$ will be present in significant amounts.