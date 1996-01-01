At a pH of 7, are the concentrations of any of the four possible phosphate species (H3PO4, H2PO4-, HPO4^{2-}, PO4^{3-}) negligible?
A
No, all four phosphate species have significant concentrations at pH 7.
B
No, only HPO4^{2-} and PO4^{3-} are negligible at pH 7.
C
Yes, the concentrations of H3PO4 and PO4^{3-} are negligible at pH 7.
D
Yes, only H2PO4- is negligible at pH 7.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that phosphate species exist in equilibrium depending on the pH, governed by the following acid dissociation equilibria and their pKa values:
$\mathrm{H_3PO_4} \leftrightarrow \mathrm{H_2PO_4^-} + \mathrm{H^+}$ (pKa1 $\approx$ 2.1),
$\mathrm{H_2PO_4^-} \leftrightarrow \mathrm{HPO_4^{2-}} + \mathrm{H^+}$ (pKa2 $\approx$ 7.2),
$\mathrm{HPO_4^{2-}} \leftrightarrow \mathrm{PO_4^{3-}} + \mathrm{H^+}$ (pKa3 $\approx$ 12.3).
At pH 7, compare the pH to each pKa to determine which species predominate:
- Since pH 7 is much higher than pKa1 (2.1), $\mathrm{H_3PO_4}$ will mostly dissociate, so its concentration is low (negligible).
- Since pH 7 is close to pKa2 (7.2), both $\mathrm{H_2PO_4^-}$ and $\mathrm{HPO_4^{2-}}$ will be present in significant amounts.
Since pH 7 is much lower than pKa3 (12.3), the species $\mathrm{PO_4^{3-}}$ will be mostly protonated and thus present in negligible concentration.
Summarize the relative concentrations:
- $\mathrm{H_3PO_4}$ is negligible because pH $>$ pKa1, so it dissociates.
- $\mathrm{H_2PO_4^-}$ and $\mathrm{HPO_4^{2-}}$ are significant because pH is near pKa2.
- $\mathrm{PO_4^{3-}}$ is negligible because pH $<$ pKa3.
Therefore, at pH 7, the concentrations of $\mathrm{H_3PO_4}$ and $\mathrm{PO_4^{3-}}$ are negligible, while $\mathrm{H_2PO_4^-}$ and $\mathrm{HPO_4^{2-}}$ are the dominant species.
