Which of the following values would most likely represent the density of an object?
A
-3 m/s
B
6 g/cm^3
C
-1 g/cm^3
D
4 m/s
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that density is defined as mass per unit volume, so its units are typically expressed as mass divided by volume, such as grams per cubic centimeter (g/cm^3) or kilograms per cubic meter (kg/m^3).
Identify the units given in the options: '-3 m/s' and '4 m/s' have units of velocity (meters per second), which are not appropriate for density.
Look at the options with units of mass per volume: '6 g/cm^3' and '-1 g/cm^3'. Both have the correct units for density, but density cannot be negative because mass and volume are always positive quantities.
Eliminate '-1 g/cm^3' because a negative density is physically impossible.
Conclude that '6 g/cm^3' is the most reasonable value representing the density of an object because it has the correct units and a positive value.
