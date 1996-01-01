Understand the definition of density: Density is the measure of how much mass is contained in a given volume of a substance.
Recall the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe how a substance interacts or changes into a different substance.
Recognize that density can be measured without altering the substance's chemical composition, meaning it is a physical characteristic.
Eliminate options that do not fit: Density is not a type of energy, nor is it a unit of mass, and it does not describe chemical reactivity.
Conclude that density is best described as a physical property because it relates to the physical state and characteristics of a material without changing its chemical identity.
