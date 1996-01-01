What is the density of NO_2(g) at 50^ext{o}C and 0.85 atm? (R = 0.0821 L·atm·mol^{-1}·K^{-1})
A
1.32 g/L
B
0.98 g/L
C
0.56 g/L
D
2.05 g/L
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the known variables: temperature (T) = 50\degree C, pressure (P) = 0.85 atm, and the gas constant (R) = 0.0821 L\cdot atm\cdot mol^{-1}\cdot K^{-1}. Convert the temperature to Kelvin using the formula $T(K) = T(\degree C) + 273.15$.
Recall the ideal gas law in the form $PV = nRT$, and understand that density ($\rho$) is mass per unit volume, $\rho = \frac{m}{V}$. We want to express density in terms of pressure, temperature, and molar mass.
Express the number of moles $n$ as $n = \frac{m}{M}$, where $m$ is the mass and $M$ is the molar mass of NO$_2$. Substitute $n$ into the ideal gas law to get $P V = \frac{m}{M} R T$.
Rearrange the equation to solve for density $\rho = \frac{m}{V}$: multiply both sides by $\frac{M}{V}$ and rearrange to get $\rho = \frac{P M}{R T}$.
Calculate the molar mass $M$ of NO$_2$ by adding the atomic masses of nitrogen and oxygen atoms. Then, plug in the values for $P$, $M$, $R$, and $T$ into the density formula $\rho = \frac{P M}{R T}$ to find the density in g/L.
