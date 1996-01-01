Which statement correctly describes how hydrolysis causes chemical weathering?
A
Hydrolysis involves the reaction of minerals with water, resulting in the formation of new minerals and the breakdown of rocks.
B
Hydrolysis is the process by which rocks are physically broken into smaller pieces without any chemical change.
C
Hydrolysis is the removal of electrons from minerals by acidic solutions.
D
Hydrolysis occurs when oxygen reacts with minerals, leading to the formation of oxides.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of hydrolysis in the context of chemical weathering. Hydrolysis is a chemical reaction where water molecules react with minerals in rocks, causing a chemical change.
Step 2: Recognize that during hydrolysis, water (H\_2O) interacts with the mineral's components, often breaking down silicate minerals by replacing ions such as potassium (K\^+), sodium (Na\^+), or calcium (Ca\^2\+) with hydrogen ions (H\^+).
Step 3: This reaction leads to the formation of new minerals, such as clay minerals, and soluble ions that can be washed away, effectively breaking down the original rock chemically.
Step 4: Differentiate hydrolysis from other processes: physical weathering involves mechanical breakdown without chemical change; oxidation involves reaction with oxygen; and removal of electrons by acidic solutions refers to oxidation-reduction reactions, not hydrolysis.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description of hydrolysis in chemical weathering is that it involves the reaction of minerals with water, resulting in the formation of new minerals and the breakdown of rocks.
