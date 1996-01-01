Which of the following best describes how a physical change differs from a chemical change?
A
A physical change does not alter the chemical composition of a substance, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances.
B
A physical change always produces energy, whereas a chemical change does not.
C
A physical change cannot be reversed, but a chemical change can always be reversed.
D
A physical change involves breaking chemical bonds, while a chemical change does not.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of physical and chemical changes. A physical change affects the form or appearance of a substance but does not change its chemical identity, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different chemical compositions.
Step 2: Recognize that in a physical change, properties such as state (solid, liquid, gas), shape, or size may change, but the molecules themselves remain the same; no new substances are formed.
Step 3: In contrast, a chemical change involves breaking and forming chemical bonds, leading to new substances with different chemical properties and compositions.
Step 4: Evaluate the given options by comparing them to these definitions. For example, the statement that a physical change does not alter chemical composition aligns with the core concept of physical changes.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description is the one stating that a physical change does not alter the chemical composition of a substance, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances.
