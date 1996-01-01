Which of the following statements about ice melting is true?
A
Ice melting is a chemical change because new substances are formed.
B
Ice melting is a physical change because it involves a change in state without altering the chemical composition of H_2O.
C
Ice melting is irreversible under normal conditions.
D
Ice melting results in the formation of hydrogen and oxygen gases.
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different chemical properties.
Analyze the process of ice melting: When ice melts, it changes from solid water (ice) to liquid water, but the chemical formula H_2O remains the same throughout the process.
Evaluate the statements given: Since no new substances are formed during melting, it is not a chemical change, so the statement claiming it is a chemical change is false.
Consider reversibility: Melting ice is generally reversible by freezing the water again, so the statement that melting is irreversible under normal conditions is false.
Check for gas formation: Melting ice does not produce hydrogen or oxygen gases; it only changes the physical state from solid to liquid, so that statement is also false.
