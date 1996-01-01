Which of the following best describes the difference between temperature and thermal energy?
A
Temperature is a measure of the average kinetic energy of particles, while thermal energy is the total kinetic energy of all particles in a substance.
B
Temperature depends on the amount of substance, while thermal energy does not.
C
Temperature and thermal energy both measure the total energy of a substance.
D
Thermal energy is a measure of the average kinetic energy of particles, while temperature is the total kinetic energy of all particles.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of temperature. Temperature is a measure of the average kinetic energy of the particles in a substance. This means it reflects how fast, on average, the particles are moving or vibrating.
Step 2: Understand the concept of thermal energy. Thermal energy is the total kinetic energy of all the particles in a substance. It depends on both the average kinetic energy per particle and the total number of particles present.
Step 3: Recognize the key difference. Temperature is an intensive property, meaning it does not depend on the amount of substance, while thermal energy is an extensive property, meaning it depends on the quantity of the substance.
Step 4: Analyze the answer choices by comparing them to these definitions. The correct description should state that temperature measures average kinetic energy per particle, and thermal energy measures the total kinetic energy of all particles.
Step 5: Conclude that the best answer is: 'Temperature is a measure of the average kinetic energy of particles, while thermal energy is the total kinetic energy of all particles in a substance.'
