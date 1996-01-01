What is the freezing point of water on the Celsius scale?
A
32
B
-273
C
100
D
0
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the freezing point of water is the temperature at which water changes from liquid to solid under standard atmospheric pressure.
Recall the Celsius temperature scale, which is defined such that 0°C is the freezing point of water and 100°C is the boiling point of water at 1 atm pressure.
Identify that the freezing point of water on the Celsius scale is the temperature where water solidifies, which is exactly 0°C.
Note that the other options (32, -273, 100) correspond to different temperature scales or points: 32°F is the freezing point in Fahrenheit, -273°C is absolute zero, and 100°C is the boiling point of water.
Therefore, the freezing point of water on the Celsius scale is 0°C.
