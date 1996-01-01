Are all the elements in today's periodic table naturally occurring?
A
Yes, every element listed in the periodic table is found in nature.
B
Only the noble gases are synthetic; all others are natural.
C
No, some elements are synthetic and do not occur naturally.
D
All elements with atomic numbers less than 92 are synthetic.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: It asks whether all elements in the modern periodic table occur naturally or if some are synthetic (man-made).
Recall that elements with atomic numbers up to 92 (uranium) are generally found in nature, although some are very rare or unstable.
Recognize that elements with atomic numbers greater than 92 (transuranic elements) are typically synthetic, created in laboratories through nuclear reactions.
Evaluate the given statements: The claim that all elements are natural is incorrect; also, the statement that only noble gases are synthetic is false because synthetic elements include many beyond uranium, not just noble gases.
Conclude that the correct understanding is that some elements are synthetic and do not occur naturally, specifically those with atomic numbers greater than 92.
