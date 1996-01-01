Temperature is a measure of which of the following properties of the particles in a substance?
A
The number of particles
B
The mass of the substance
C
The average kinetic energy
D
The total potential energy
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that temperature is a physical quantity that relates to the motion of particles in a substance.
Recall that particles in any substance (solid, liquid, or gas) are constantly moving, and this motion can be described in terms of kinetic energy.
Recognize that the average kinetic energy of the particles is directly proportional to the temperature of the substance, meaning as temperature increases, the average kinetic energy of particles increases.
Note that the number of particles or the mass of the substance does not determine temperature; these relate to the amount of substance, not the energy per particle.
Conclude that temperature measures the average kinetic energy of the particles, not the total potential energy or other properties.
