A neutral atom with an equal number of protons and electrons
B
A molecule formed by the sharing of electrons between atoms
C
An atom or molecule that has gained or lost protons, resulting in a net charge
D
An atom or molecule that has gained or lost electrons, resulting in a net charge
Recall that an ion is defined as an atom or molecule that has a net electrical charge due to the loss or gain of electrons, not protons.
Understand that protons are located in the nucleus and generally remain constant for a given element, so gaining or losing protons would change the element itself, which is not typical for ion formation.
Recognize that electrons are the subatomic particles involved in chemical bonding and charge changes because they are located in the electron cloud and can be gained or lost more easily.
Eliminate options that describe neutral atoms (equal protons and electrons) or molecules formed by sharing electrons (which describes covalent bonds, not ions).
Conclude that the best description of an ion is an atom or molecule that has gained or lost electrons, resulting in a net positive or negative charge.
