Understand that a sodium atom consists of protons, neutrons, and electrons, while a sodium cation (Na\textsuperscript{+}) is formed when the sodium atom loses one electron.
Recognize that losing an electron reduces the electron cloud size and decreases electron-electron repulsion in the cation compared to the neutral atom.
Recall that the number of protons remains the same in both the sodium atom and the sodium cation, but the cation has fewer electrons, resulting in a stronger effective nuclear charge pulling the electrons closer to the nucleus.
Conclude that because of the stronger pull on fewer electrons, the sodium cation is smaller in size than the neutral sodium atom.
Therefore, the correct comparison is that a sodium cation is smaller than a sodium atom.
