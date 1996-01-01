Step 1: Understand that both magnesium and sodium ions are formed by losing electrons to achieve a stable electron configuration. Sodium (Na) typically loses one electron to form Na\textsuperscript{+}, and magnesium (Mg) loses two electrons to form Mg\textsuperscript{2+}.
Step 2: Recognize that the size of an ion depends on the number of protons (nuclear charge) and the number of electrons. Both Na\textsuperscript{+} and Mg\textsuperscript{2+} have the same number of electrons (10 electrons), but Mg\textsuperscript{2+} has more protons (12) than Na\textsuperscript{+} (11).
Step 3: Since Mg\textsuperscript{2+} has a higher positive charge in the nucleus attracting the same number of electrons, the electrons are pulled closer to the nucleus, resulting in a smaller ionic radius.
Step 4: Therefore, Mg\textsuperscript{2+} is smaller than Na\textsuperscript{+} because the greater nuclear charge pulls the electron cloud tighter.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is that a magnesium ion is smaller than a sodium ion.
