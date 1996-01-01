Which of the following is a clue that a chemical change has taken place?
A
Change in shape
B
Melting of a solid
C
Formation of a gas
D
Dissolving sugar in water
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes. A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it represents a physical or chemical change:
1. Change in shape: This is a physical change because the substance's identity remains the same despite the change in form.
2. Melting of a solid: This is a physical change where a solid turns into a liquid without altering its chemical composition.
3. Formation of a gas: This often indicates a chemical change because new substances (gases) are produced, which is a sign of a chemical reaction.
4. Dissolving sugar in water: This is a physical change where sugar molecules disperse in water but do not chemically react or form new substances.
