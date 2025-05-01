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Multiple Choice
What is the mass in grams of 1.900 × 10^{24} iodine atoms? (Atomic mass of iodine = 126.90 g/mol)
A
63.5 g
B
240 g
C
401 g
D
126.9 g
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: the number of iodine atoms is \(1.900 \times 10^{24}\) atoms, and the atomic mass of iodine is 126.90 g/mol.
Recall that 1 mole of any substance contains Avogadro's number of atoms, which is \(6.022 \times 10^{23}\) atoms/mol.
Calculate the number of moles of iodine atoms by dividing the given number of atoms by Avogadro's number: \(\text{moles} = \frac{1.900 \times 10^{24} \text{ atoms}}{6.022 \times 10^{23} \text{ atoms/mol}}\).
Use the atomic mass to convert moles to grams: \(\text{mass (g)} = \text{moles} \times 126.90 \text{ g/mol}\).
Combine the calculations from steps 3 and 4 to find the mass in grams of the given iodine atoms.
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