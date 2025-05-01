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Multiple Choice
How many grams are present in 3.7 moles of Na2O?
A
62.9 g
B
74.0 g
C
142.6 g
D
229.4 g
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the chemical formula of the compound, which is sodium oxide, Na\_2O.
Calculate the molar mass of Na\_2O by adding the atomic masses of its elements: 2 sodium (Na) atoms and 1 oxygen (O) atom. Use the atomic masses from the periodic table (approximately 22.99 g/mol for Na and 16.00 g/mol for O). The molar mass is calculated as \(2 \times 22.99 + 16.00\) g/mol.
Use the formula to convert moles to grams: \(\text{mass (g)} = \text{moles} \times \text{molar mass (g/mol)}\).
Substitute the given number of moles (3.7 moles) and the molar mass you calculated into the formula: \(\text{mass} = 3.7 \times \text{molar mass}\).
Perform the multiplication to find the mass in grams, which will give you the amount of Na\_2O present in 3.7 moles.
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