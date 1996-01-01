Given the following elements: (a) Si, (b) Na, (c) Cl, which element is most likely classified as a metalloid?
A
Na
B
Cl
C
Si
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the classification of elements into metals, nonmetals, and metalloids based on their properties and position in the periodic table.
Identify the position of each element in the periodic table: Sodium (Na) is an alkali metal in group 1, Chlorine (Cl) is a halogen nonmetal in group 17, and Silicon (Si) is located in group 14, between metals and nonmetals.
Understand that metalloids have properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals and are typically found along the 'stair-step' line on the periodic table separating metals and nonmetals.
Recognize that Silicon (Si) is positioned on this stair-step line and exhibits metalloid characteristics such as semiconducting behavior.
Conclude that among the given elements, Silicon (Si) is most likely classified as a metalloid.
