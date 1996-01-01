Where are the most active metals located on the periodic table?
A
Along the diagonal from top left to bottom right
B
In the upper right corner
C
In the center of the table
D
In the lower left corner
1
Understand that the activity of metals refers to how readily they lose electrons to form positive ions, which is related to their reactivity.
Recall that metals are generally located on the left side and center of the periodic table, while nonmetals are on the right side.
Recognize that the most active metals are those that lose electrons most easily, which typically are found in the lower left corner of the periodic table, including alkali metals and alkaline earth metals.
Note that the upper right corner contains nonmetals, the center contains transition metals which are less reactive, and the diagonal from top left to bottom right crosses different element types and is not related to metal activity.
Conclude that the most active metals are located in the lower left corner of the periodic table.
