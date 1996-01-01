Which of the following compounds contains a metalloid element?
A
H2O
B
SiO2
C
CO2
D
NaCl
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a metalloid is. Metalloids are elements with properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals. Common metalloids include silicon (Si), boron (B), arsenic (As), and others.
Step 2: Identify the elements in each compound: H2O contains hydrogen (H) and oxygen (O), CO2 contains carbon (C) and oxygen (O), NaCl contains sodium (Na) and chlorine (Cl), and SiO2 contains silicon (Si) and oxygen (O).
Step 3: Determine which elements are metalloids. Among the elements listed, silicon (Si) is a metalloid, while hydrogen, oxygen, carbon, sodium, and chlorine are not metalloids.
Step 4: Conclude that the compound containing a metalloid element is the one with silicon, which is SiO2.
Step 5: Therefore, SiO2 is the compound that contains a metalloid element.
Watch next
Master Periodic Table Classifications with a bite sized video explanation from Jules