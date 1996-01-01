Which of the following elements is chemically similar to lithium?
A
K
B
Mg
C
Ca
D
Na
1
Understand that elements that are chemically similar usually belong to the same group (column) in the periodic table because they have the same number of valence electrons, which determines their chemical properties.
Identify the group of lithium (Li) in the periodic table. Lithium is in Group 1, which is the alkali metals group.
Look at the options given: K (potassium), Mg (magnesium), and Ca (calcium). Determine the groups these elements belong to: K is in Group 1, Mg is in Group 2, and Ca is in Group 2.
Since lithium is in Group 1, the element chemically similar to lithium should also be in Group 1, which is potassium (K) among the options provided.
Note that sodium (Na), which is also in Group 1, is chemically similar to lithium because it shares the same number of valence electrons and similar chemical behavior.
