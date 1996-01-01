To which group of the periodic table is hydrogen most commonly assigned?
A
Group 18 (Noble gases)
B
Group 2 (Alkaline earth metals)
C
Group 17 (Halogens)
D
Group 1 (Alkali metals)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the periodic table is organized into groups (columns) where elements share similar chemical properties.
Recognize that hydrogen is a unique element with properties that do not perfectly match any single group but is most commonly placed in Group 1 because it has one electron in its outer shell, similar to alkali metals.
Recall that Group 1 elements (alkali metals) have one valence electron and tend to lose that electron to form +1 ions, which is somewhat analogous to hydrogen's behavior in some reactions.
Note that although hydrogen is sometimes associated with Group 17 (halogens) due to its ability to gain an electron, or Group 18 (noble gases) because of its stability in certain forms, the most common assignment is Group 1.
Conclude that hydrogen is most commonly assigned to Group 1 (alkali metals) in the periodic table due to its single valence electron and chemical behavior.
