Which type of matter can be physically separated into its components?
A
Element
B
Mixture
C
Pure substance
D
Compound
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the types of matter: An element is a pure substance consisting of only one type of atom; a compound is a pure substance made of two or more elements chemically combined in a fixed ratio; a mixture consists of two or more substances physically combined, not chemically bonded.
Recognize that physical separation methods (like filtration, distillation, or decanting) can separate components without changing their chemical identities.
Recall that elements and compounds cannot be separated into simpler substances by physical means because their components are chemically bonded.
Identify that mixtures can be separated into their individual components by physical methods because the substances retain their own properties and are not chemically bonded.
Conclude that the type of matter that can be physically separated into its components is a mixture.
Watch next
Master Introduction to General Chemistry Course with a bite sized video explanation from Jules