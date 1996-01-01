Which of the following is an example of a mixture?
A
H2O (water)
B
Air
C
CO2 (carbon dioxide)
D
NaCl (table salt)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between a pure substance and a mixture. A pure substance has a fixed composition and distinct chemical properties, while a mixture contains two or more substances physically combined, each retaining its own properties.
Step 2: Analyze each option: H2O (water) is a pure substance because it consists of only water molecules chemically bonded together.
Step 3: CO2 (carbon dioxide) is also a pure substance, made up of carbon and oxygen atoms chemically bonded in a fixed ratio.
Step 4: NaCl (table salt) is a pure substance as well, composed of sodium and chloride ions in a fixed ratio forming an ionic compound.
Step 5: Air is a mixture because it contains several gases (like nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, and others) physically combined without fixed proportions, making it an example of a mixture.
Watch next
Master Introduction to General Chemistry Course with a bite sized video explanation from Jules