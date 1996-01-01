Which criterion is most commonly used to distinguish a colloid from a suspension in the classification of matter?
A
The color of the mixture
B
The size of the dispersed particles
C
The electrical conductivity of the mixture
D
The boiling point of the solvent
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions: A colloid is a mixture where particles are dispersed throughout but are not large enough to settle out, while a suspension has larger particles that can settle over time.
Recall that the key difference between colloids and suspensions lies in the size of the dispersed particles, which affects their behavior in the mixture.
Recognize that properties like color, electrical conductivity, or boiling point are not reliable criteria to distinguish between colloids and suspensions because they can vary independently of particle size.
Focus on the particle size range: colloidal particles typically range from 1 nanometer to 1 micrometer, whereas suspension particles are larger than 1 micrometer and tend to settle.
Conclude that the most commonly used criterion to distinguish a colloid from a suspension is the size of the dispersed particles.
