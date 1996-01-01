Which of the following terms are used to identify pure substances in chemistry?
A
Homogeneous and heterogeneous
B
Mixture and solution
C
Solvent and solute
D
Element and compound
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a pure substance in chemistry. A pure substance has a fixed composition and distinct properties, and it cannot be separated into other substances by physical means.
Step 2: Recognize that pure substances are classified as either elements or compounds. Elements consist of only one type of atom, while compounds consist of two or more elements chemically combined in a fixed ratio.
Step 3: Review the other terms given: 'homogeneous and heterogeneous' describe types of mixtures based on uniformity; 'mixture and solution' refer to combinations of substances that can be separated physically; 'solvent and solute' describe components of a solution, not pure substances.
Step 4: Conclude that the terms 'element and compound' correctly identify pure substances because they represent substances with fixed compositions and unique chemical identities.
Step 5: Summarize that identifying pure substances involves recognizing that they are either elements or compounds, distinct from mixtures or solutions.
