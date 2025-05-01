In general chemistry, oxygen concentration in air (e.g., about 21% by volume at sea level) is considered which type of property?
A
An extensive property, because it depends on total mass of the sample
B
An intensive property, because it does not depend on the amount of air sampled
C
An extensive property, because it increases when more air is collected
D
Neither intensive nor extensive, because it is not a physical property
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between intensive and extensive properties: Intensive properties do not depend on the amount of substance present, while extensive properties do depend on the amount of substance.
Recognize that oxygen concentration in air is given as a percentage by volume, which is a ratio comparing the volume of oxygen to the total volume of air.
Since this concentration is a ratio, it remains the same regardless of how much air you sample, meaning it does not change with the size or mass of the sample.
Therefore, oxygen concentration is an intensive property because it is independent of the amount of air sampled.
Conclude that the correct classification is 'intensive property' due to its nature as a concentration that does not vary with sample size.
Watch next
Master Intensive Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules