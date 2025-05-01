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Multiple Choice
What is the mass in grams of 0.250 mol of the common antacid calcium carbonate (CaCO_3)?
A
25.0 mg
B
25.0 g
C
25.0 g
D
25.0 kg
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: the amount of substance is 0.250 mol of calcium carbonate (CaCO\_3).
Determine the molar mass of calcium carbonate by adding the atomic masses of its constituent atoms: calcium (Ca), carbon (C), and oxygen (O). The formula is CaCO\_3, so calculate molar mass as: Molar mass = Atomic mass of Ca + Atomic mass of C + 3 × Atomic mass of O.
Use the molar mass to convert moles to grams using the formula: \(\text{mass (g)} = \text{moles} \times \text{molar mass (g/mol)}\).
Substitute the given moles (0.250 mol) and the calculated molar mass into the formula to find the mass in grams.
Perform the multiplication to find the mass, which will give the mass of 0.250 mol of calcium carbonate in grams.
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