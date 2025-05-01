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Multiple Choice
What is the molar mass of acetone (C3H6O)?
A
74.12 g/mol
B
58.08 g/mol
C
60.10 g/mol
D
42.08 g/mol
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the molecular formula of acetone, which is C\_3H\_6O.
Determine the atomic masses of each element from the periodic table: Carbon (C) ≈ 12.01 g/mol, Hydrogen (H) ≈ 1.008 g/mol, Oxygen (O) ≈ 16.00 g/mol.
Calculate the total mass contributed by each element by multiplying the atomic mass by the number of atoms in the formula: For carbon, multiply 12.01 g/mol by 3; for hydrogen, multiply 1.008 g/mol by 6; for oxygen, multiply 16.00 g/mol by 1.
Add the masses of all elements together to find the molar mass of acetone: Total molar mass = (3 × 12.01) + (6 × 1.008) + (1 × 16.00) g/mol.
Sum these values to get the final molar mass of acetone in g/mol.
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